Schoolboy (15) seen in Kilsyth street with knife for two days running is arrested
A 15-year-old schoolboy whose conduct sparked safety fears in Kilsyth for two days running has been arrested.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:06 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:26 pm
Police had concerns about the child who they spied at 11.15am on Wednesday June 9 near Kingston Flats – but the boy ran away from them. A brief foot chase led to the suspect being apprehended at which point he was found to be in possession of a knife.
It was then established that the same male had been seen on Main Street the previous day with a knife The youth was arrested and charged with both offences.
Separately, a 32-year-old male was arrested on the footpath in Cumbernauld’s Beechwood Road at around 2.50pm on Thursday, June 3- after he too was found to be in possession of a knife.