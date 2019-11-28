Scottish Nationalist Party candidate’s Motherwell office vandalised

Police have launched an investigation after the office of a candidate in the upcoming General Election was targeted by vandals.

The office in question is that of Marion Fellows who is standing as the Scottish National Party candidate. The slogan ‘SNP out’ had been painted on shutters using red spray paint.

Mrs Fellows said: “While those who oppose Scotland’s right to choose our own future resort to slurs and criminality, my team and I will not be deterred from taking our message of change to the people of Motherwell, Wishaw and Bellshill.”

“I’d urge anyone with information to contact police so we can find out who is responsible.”

A SNP office in Carluke was also targeted in an incident which may be linked.

Anyone with information should contact Inspector Martin Spiers at Motherwell Police Station on 101, quoting incident 0643 of November 27.