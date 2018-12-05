Sex offender jailed for breaching bail

A sex offender living in Croy has been jailed for breaching a court curfew just days after it was imposed.

Steven Hutchison was put on the sex offenders register two years ago after he was caught with more than 1000 indecent images of children.

The latest case came after he defied an order to remain within his home in Smithstone Crescent between 7pm and 7am each day.

The curfew was a condition of his bail after the 23-year-old appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on November 22 this year.

A similar order had been imposed during an appearance at Hamilton Sheriff Court on October 29.

However, police officers found Hutchison in Keith Street, Hamilton, after the curfew on November 27.

Hutchison admitted breaches of the bail conditions and was jailed for six months at Hamilton Sheriff Court last week.

Sheriff Allan McKay said it would have been nine months but for his guilty pleas.

It’s not known what the matters for which he was on bail relate to.

Hutchison was living in Shotts at the time of his arrest for possession of indecent images.

Initially he avoided a prison sentence and was instead given a community payback order.

Conditions imposed included having no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 17 and keeping away from parks and playgrounds frequented by youngsters.

But Hutchison was reported for breaching the order and in August of last year he was subsequently sent to prison for 12 months.