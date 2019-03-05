Sex offenders increase 150% in last decade

The number of registered sex offenders in Lanarkshire has increased by over 150 per cent in a decade.

Figures from the latest Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) report revealed that 726 sex offenders were being managed in the county between April 1, 2017, and March 31 last year.

For the same period in 2007-08, there were just 275 sex offenders being managed, with successive annual increases since.

MAPPA is a joint system to manage risks posed by offenders, with input from North and South Lanarkshire Councils, Police Scotland, NHS Lanarkshire and the Scottish Prison Service.

South Lanarkshire Council discussed the report at its social work resources committee last month and is due go before the next meeting of North Lanarkshire Council’s adult health and social care committee.

On March 31 last year, a snapshot showed there were 463 sex offenders living in Lanarkshire – an increase of 13 from 2017.

Three were aged under 18, 13 were aged 18-21, 34 were aged 22-25 and 41 were aged 26-30.

There were 97 aged between 31 and 40, 97 between 41 and 50, 99 between 51 and 60 while 51 were aged 61-70 and 28 were 71 and over.

Of the 463, four were women and 459 were men.