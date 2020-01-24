‘Shooting’ in Cumbernauld estate

Police were called to a new housing estate in Cumbernauld last night (January 23) amidst reports of a disturbance.

The incident happened at 6.55pm in Brunswick Gardens -after locals heard what was described as two loud bangs - thought to be gunfire.

A police spokesman said: “A man was been taken by ambulance to hospital and enquiries are currently ongoing.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area.”

Brunswick Gardens is one of Cumbernauld’s newest streets.

It is located in a Bellway development,Manor Park just off Dullatur Road.