Stolen car is set on fire near  the Chapleton roundabout

A car was found on fire in a layby near the Chapleton roundabout, Cumbernauld, in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

At around 1.40am emergency services were called to a report of an abandoned white Nissan Qashqai on fire on the A73 (Stirling Road).

Following enquiries the vehicle was confirmed as bearing false plates, CE67 FLC, and having been stolen on February 25, from Airthrey Avenue, Glasgow.

Detective Sergeant Clare Cassidy, of Coatbridge CID, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this vehicle between February 25 and the early hours of this morning.

“Anyone who has dash-cam footage from the A73 in the early hours of this morning may also have information that can help, we would urge you to look back.”

If you can help contact the police via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 in confidence.