Taxi pervert is sent to prison

A former Cumbernauld taxi driver has been jailed for 22 months after being caught in possession of child pornography.

Officers raided the home of David Whitehead (53) after a tip off and discovered a disturbing haul of 2503 photos and 1529 videos included horrific footage of abuse at the most extreme level.

It was also discovered he had set up a hidden camera to film under the clothes of passengers in his taxi.

At Airdrie Sheriff Court Whitehead admitted taking or permitting indecent images of children between August 2005 and August 2017.

He also admitted having the hidden camera in his car between August and September 2013.

Whitehead was jailed for 22 months by Sheriff Derek O’Carroll who also placed him on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Sheriff O’Carroll said: “The placing of the camera with the view to take images of those using your taxi and also the fact that you were in a position of trust which you abused by placing it to take indecent images means there is no alternative to a custodial sentence

“I have to say that taking into account the length of time you were involved in taking indecent images of children, some 12 years, and the large number at category A, which is the most serious and the depraved images, there is also no alternative to custody.”