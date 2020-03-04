Thieves at large in Kilsyth

Police have been dealing with a number of car-related crimes in Kilsyth as opportunist thieves took their chances.

The first incident took place when a vehicle was broken into between 5pm on Friday, February 21 and 4pm the following day.

The thief smashed the window to gain access and removed a number of items from inside.

The owner returned to the car to find out that they had been burgled - and at this point in time there are no witnesses.

Police have warned too that thieves have used an old trick to try and ‘hook’ car keys from a visible spot within a house -usually its hall- with the use of a long pole.

Having gained hold of the key on the end of the line, their next trick is to use the key to steal a car parked outside.

There are reports that two male suspects were seen on the Cavalry Park estate in the early hours last week - but they did not succeed in their attempt to steal a car.

Police are advising motorists to keep car keys stored out of plain sight - as they are simply enabling thieves to use the vehicle as a their getaway car.

It has also emerged that a Kilsyth Church fell prey to a theft last month.

The place of worship in Garrell Road- thought to be The Storehouse Church- had 30 metres of lead stolen from its wall.

Nobody from the church was available for comment

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.