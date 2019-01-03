Thirteen domestic violence incidents take place every day in North Lanarkshire

New figures have revealed that 4587 incidents of domestic abuse were recorded by the police in North Lanarkshire in 2017-18.

It means there are now 13 incidents each day within the local authority area and comes at a time when the Scottish Government considers abolishing jail sentences of less than a year.

Across Scotland, the number of domestic abuse cases rose one per cent for the second year in a row to 59,541.

Around four in every five cases involved a female victim and male perpetrator, and the vast majority occurred in a home setting.

In her Programme for Government in 2017, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she wanted to abolish prison sentences of less than 12 months.

That provoked a furious response from domestic abuse charities, who warned most offences that resulted in jail time tended to involve sentences of that length.

Central Scotland list MSP Graham Simpson said: “It will be very concerning to the people of North Lanarkshire that domestic violence appears to be on the rise – 13 incidents every day within the council area is a staggering number.

“As domestic abuse charities have pointed out, Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to abolish short prison sentences could result in abusers being let straight back into homes.

“I fully support the police as they strive to crack down on perpetrators, but this is undermined by a soft-touch Scottish Government at the top which wants to let such people walk free from court.”