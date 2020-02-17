Trio of cars torched in Cumbernauld

Police are appealing for information after three cars were damaged in an act of wilful fireraising on Sunday (February 16) in Cumbernauld.

The emergency services were called out around 11.20 on Sunday after a grey Hyundai Tucson was deliberately set alight in a car park to the rear of a house in Inchwood Road in Westfield

As a result of the fire, a further two cars, a white Kia Ceed and a gold Peugeot 407, were also damaged.

The Hyundai and the Kia cars sustained significant damage whilst the Peugeot was slightly damaged.

Detective Sergeant Ronnie Douglas, Lanarkshire CID, said today: “Officers have still to determine the reason the Tucson was deliberately set on fire.

“ However, the fact is that if a neighbour had not seen the flames, then the fire could not only have affected the three cars as it did, but could have due to the wind that night, spread to nearby homes.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen people hanging about the cars or the back of the houses between 11.20 pm and 11.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference number 4177 .

pers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.