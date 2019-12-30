‘Unexplained’ death in Cumbernauld

Police have confirmed that a heightened police presence in a Cumbernauld neighbourhood stems from the death of a man in his 20s.

Millcroft Road in Carbrain was surrounded by police - after officers were called.

A Police Scotland spokesperson explained: “Police were made aware of the death of a 25-year-old man within a property at Millcroft Road in Cumbernauld shortly after 11.40am on Sunday, December 29 2019.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Enquiries into the death are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”