Wanted man could be in Cumbernauld say police

Officers need the help of the public to trace a wanted man - but have stressed he should not be approached

Reece Govan (pictured) is wanted following the revocation of his prison release licence.

His last known address was in Plean near Stirling and he is likely to be frequenting the Cumbernauld, Airdrie and Coatbridge areas.

He is 23-years-old and described as being white Scottish with a local accent, about 5’8” tall, stocky build and has short fair hair.

Inspector Neil Macleod, Cumbernauld Police Office said: “We are currently looking to trace Reece Govan, who breached his licence conditions since being release from HMP Castle Huntly.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and contact us.

“We would also emphasise that if seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.