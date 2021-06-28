Weekend crimebeat in Kilsyth and Cumbernauld
A 24-year-old male has been arrested and charged in Kilsyth after he crashed into a parked car at 10.30am after he had been drinking – then left the scene of the accident.
Police were called to Adams Place on Friday, June 25 and managed to trace the man involved nearby. He was found under the influence of alcohol and has been charged with “numerous” road traffic offences.
Meanwhile a 46-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly staged a 2am break-in of Tesco Craigmarloch on Sunday, June 27. His presence activated alarm – and a dog branch was sent to the the premises to trace the intruder
The dogs and their handlers identified the spot where he had broken in – and duly found the man inside.