Witness appeal after teenager robbed on train

The incident took place on Wednesday

At around 5.15pm on Wednesday (May 19), the victim was approached by a man who threatened him with violence to hand over his belongings.

He gave him his bag and the man got off the train at Anderston Station.

The suspect is described as a being a white male in his early 20s of medium build with ginger hair and a beard. He was wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt and light grey jogging trousers.

At the time of the robbery the service was extremely busy, and British Tansport Police officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 492 of 19/05/21.