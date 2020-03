Officers have confirmed that an arrest has been made following an alleged incident at the Premier Inn in Bellshill.

Police were called to the premises in Belziehill Farm around 3.45pm yesterday (March 11) after concerns were raised about the conduct of a female guest who had allegedly created a distubance.

As a consequence, a 19-year-old woman was arrested in connection to an alleged act of vandalism.

She was held in custody to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court.