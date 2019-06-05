Cumbernauld biker killed in Borders crash

A biker who was killed in a crash in the Borders has been named by police as Jackie Kennedy from Cumbernauld.

Miss Kennedy (50) suffered fatal injuries after her motorcycle was involved in a collision with a van on May 31 at around 1.15pm on the A7 near Fountainhall Bridge.

The road was shut for several hours after police and medics raced to the scene, and an appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Richard Latto from the Road Policing Unit in Galashiels said: “We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to all of Jackie’s family and friends at this very difficult time and our investigation to establish the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

“If you were on the A7 at around 1.15pm on Friday, May 31, and witnessed what happened, or if you have any other relevant information, then please contact us immediately.”

Tributes have been paid on social media.

Danny Phillips wrote on Facebook: “She was a crazy fun loving soul with a wicked sense of humour and a good heart, those of you that knew Jackie will agree she will be sorely missed.”

Kay Mac added: “So tragic, such sad news. Such a fun loving, kind hearted person. People need to slow down for a moment- that’s all it takes to save a life. Thoughts are with her friends and family.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 1822 of May 31.

Between 2012 and 2016 (the latest detailed statistics available), seven lives were lost on the A7.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton, joint chairperson of A7 Action Group, has written to the Scottish Government and Scottish Borders Council calling for the road to be made a priority for upgrades and safety measures.

She said: “She said: “This is a reminder to Transport Scotland and Scottish Borders Council that the A7 needs urgent attention.

“The A7 Action Group suggested we work together to implement improvements, and signage that reminds drivers to watch their speed given the high accident rate along the route.”