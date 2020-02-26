Cumbernauld Community Park plans

Innovations could be coming to Cumbernauld Community Park and members of the public will have a say in what this will entail.

Volunteer-powered environmental group Cumbernauld Living Landscape is involved - and has two particular projects in mind.

It wants to introduce a wildflower meadow and a second meadow -for unharvested oats in the 225 acre site, which lies beside Eastfield cemetery.

And it has teamed up with Friends of Cumbernauld Community Park to achieve this aim.

Organisers insist that they want input from the public and have organised two consultation days to this end.

The first will be staged on Friday, March 6 between 3.30pm and 6.30pm in the Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland headquarters -in its Dan Young building.

The second event will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 10am to 2pm in Tesco Craigmarloch’s community room.

An online consultation will be available from the CLL website on Saturday, March 7

Meanwhile, the group has announced that its Wild Ways Well walks are back for 2020 on Saturday (February 29).

The walks which must be pre-booked are aimed at anyone who would like to spend some time amongst nature to help them improve their mental well being.

The session will see walkers venture to Cumbernauld Glen, have a cuppa over the fire and explore woodland.

To sign up,contact Paul on 01236 617113.