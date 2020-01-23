Cumbernauld folk asked to keep an eye out for lost cat

A much loved pet has gone missing - and Cumbernauld News readers are being asked to keep an eye out for him

Tabby Ted went missing around 5pm in the Balloch Eastfield area on Saturday, January 18.

The move is out of character as the 12-year-old feline normally stays close to home and comes back when called

Described as being skittish with strangers but “very food orientated” Ted doesn’t like to be picked up.

Short-haired Ted is neutered and microchipped - and has a distinctive fluffy orange tummy.

If anyone has seen Ted please get in touch with us below and we’ll do the rest.