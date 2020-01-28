Cumbernauld high flats replacement plan continues

By Neil McGrory

Local Democracy Reporter

A major landlord has amended its proposals for flats to be built in Kildrum - which will replace landmark multi-storey buildings from the 1960s.

North Lanarkshire Council has received an application from Cumbernauld’s biggest landlord Sanctuary Scotland to build the replacement flats in Burns Road.

And it has been stressed that the works will begin as a priority once the terms and conditions of the planning process are dealt with in full

The properties, to replace former tower blocks which loomed large across the skyline from the earlier stages of the new town, are now the subject of an ambitious two-phase project.

This is due to tendering costs, with one phase being 76 flats in four blocks. in total,

Sanctuary intends to construct 133 flats, plus relevant infrastructure such as footpaths, landscaping and car parking facilities.

A supporting statement concerning the project says: “There is no intention to delay the development of the second phase on site and it is Sanctuary’s intention to deliver all 133 flats as quickly as possible once the statutory planning process is complete.”

The proposals also include the retention of artwork by the late artist Brian Miller from Ravenswood - who worked as the official town artist on behalf of Cumbernauld Development Corporation in the early days of the New Town.

Full details about the planning application can be found on North Lanarkshire Council’s planning website.The reference number is 20/00045/AMD.