Police say the body found in the Forth and Clyde Canal near Auchinstarry Marina this morning is that of a 66-year-old man, who has not yet been named.

Emergency services were swiftly at the scene after the alarm was raised at around 9.15am.

A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which police are not treating as suspicious.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.