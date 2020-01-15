Drama at Luggie Water was race against time to find child

It was a race against time at the weekend to trace a missing youngster believed to have fallen into a swollen river.

The hunt took place on the River Luggie, which had burst its banks for the first time in nearly four decades.

The ordeal unfolded on Saturday (January 11) amid reports that a 12 year-old boy had landed in the Luggie Water.

The area borders Cumbernauld Rugby Club which had cancelled that afternoon’s fixture against Loch Lomond because of flooding on the pitches.

There then followed a major search and rescue operation after the boy’s father made a frantic 999 call as his young son was nowhere to be seen.

Community Inspector Neil MacLeod explained: “ Police and Fire and Rescue service received a report of concern for a 12 year-old boy who was last seen at the water’s edge of the River Luggie.

“A co-ordinated search and rescue operation commenced utilising fire and rescue and Police resources including police helicopter.

“Within an hour of the report the boy was found safe and well on the river side.

“Despite initial fears that he had entered the water it was apparent upon him being traced that this was not the case.

“The young boy was re-united with his distressed parents and did not require any medical treatment.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One fire appliance and two water rescue units were mobilised to the River Luggie at Chapelton Road, where the child was located a distance downstream.

“The boy was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service, however did not require hospital treatment. Crews left the scene of the incident at 6.33pm.”