Academy working for Unicef award

Kilsyth Academy has been officially welcomed on the path to becoming a Unicef UK’s Rights Respecting School.

The award brings together young people and the school community to learn about children’s rights and how to put them into practice.

The school has currently achieved Recognition of Commitment status and a steering group has been set up to take forward an action plan.

The action plan will ensure that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) underpins values and decision making in school, the whole school learns about the CRC and respects the rights of others, and young people are empowered to become active learners and active local and global citizens.

Unicef is the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights and Kilsyth Academy will be joining a community of over 4000 schools in the UK working on the Rights Respecting Schools Award.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are very pleased that we have been awarded the first stage of Unicef UK’s Rights Respecting Schools award called the Recognition of Commitment.

“We are always striving to create the best possible learning environment for our young people and this achievement shows that we are committed to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school.

“Rights Respecting Schools have reported that the award has many positive impacts including improved relationships, well-being and self-esteem, leading to better attendance and improved learning.”