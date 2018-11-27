Archbishop encourages pupils to create a better world during trip to Cumbernauld secondary school

Archbishop Leo Cushley of St Andrews & Edinburgh visited St Maurice’s High in Cumbernauld.

He concelebrated Holy Mass with Father Daniel Doherty VE and Father Peter Amoah of St Patrick’s Church in Kilsyth, as well as school chaplain, Father John Mulholland, of Our Lady and St Helen’s Church in Condorrat.

Joining the pupils from St Maurice’s were a delegation of pupils from St Patrick’s Primary in Kilsyth and the Mass was followed by a reception in the school library where Archbishop Cushley spent time talking to pupils and staff.

During his homily Archbishop Cushley said: “Love God and love your neighbour, if you leave here with that as the touchstone of your life, if you keep that alive in your heart, and if we all did that, what a better place this world would surely be.”