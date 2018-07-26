Author visit to Kilsyth Primary is magical

Children’s author Angela Proctor paid a visit to Kilsyth Primary to promote literacy in schools.

Angela, better known as A H Proctor, flew in to introduce the children to her extraordinary little witch, Thumble Tumble from the magical Isle of Arran ... or so she thought!

A little boy called Jack from P4/5 had actually taken one of her books into school and enjoyed it so much he asked if the school could invite Angela along as a guest author.

Angela read to the pupils in P3-7 from her first book Thumble Tumble and the Ollpheist, which sees Thumble Tumble in an adventure with witches, deer folk and sea dragons as she goes to the Great Games and finds the secret of Ollpheist.

She then led the youngsters in an experiment to ascertain if giants have taste buds and then creating their very own ‘Potion of Invisibility’ to help escape from said giant!

Angela said “The levels of excitement and creativity were both reaching a scale of epic as the children conjured up their potion.

“Led by witch Erin, they brewed their magical concoction of chameleon DNA, enchanted water and dragons wing - just fabulous!”

Angela began writing following the loss of her mum to cancer four years ago and now works tirelessly promoting her books to help raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity, for which she has now raised over £20,000.

Follow the adventure of the extraordinary little witch, Thumble Tumble, at www.thumbletumble.co.uk.