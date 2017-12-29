Be safe and been seen

CALA Homes joined forces with Cumbernauld Primary and St Andrew’s Primary to support this year’s Road Safety Week.

To raise awareness of road safety amongst pupils CALA donated a ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ pack which includes 30 high visibility vests, educational activity booklets and clip on reflective badges for all pupils.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (West), said: “Many of our new homes developments are located close to schools so it makes sense for us to do what we can to help pupils stay safe and seen as they walk to and from school during the winter months.

“We hope the reflective badges and vests will reinforce the importance of children being visible to motorists and the need for drivers to watch their speed, particularly in residential areas and around schools.”