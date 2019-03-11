Carbrain youngsters learn about the world of work

St Margaret of Scotland Primary in Carbrain celebrated the wonderful World of Work by hosting two whole-school events designed to inspire the children and develop their skills for lifelong learning.

Primary 1-3 were joined in by Police Scotland, Fire Service and Ambulance Service as well as local support from Cumbernauld Library, Caroline Beaton Dance and many more for their “People Who Help Us” event.

The children also got to chat to members of their own school community about their jobs including janitor Mr Cahill, first aider Mrs Brown and dinner lady Julie Gibson.

Community officers Brian Spiers and Gregor Mackie from Cumbernauld Police said: “We very much enjoyed talking to the children.

“They were very well behaved and had some great questions. There was a brilliant atmosphere in the school!”

Local oral health educator Fiona Cowan added: “I had such a lovely time. I hope they enjoyed it as much as I did”.

P4-7 hosted a Careers Fair where many businesses from the wider community went along to talk about different jobs and the skills required to access these jobs.

A wide range of careers were represented from businesses including Barclays Bank, Cumbernauld Citizens Advice Bureaux, Rolls-Royce and The Voice Project.

Support also came from North Lanarkshire’s Active Schools, the NL Basketball Chiefs, retired Cumbernauld & Kilsyth MP Rosemary McKenna, and Anthony Horan, director of the Catholic Parliamentary Office.

He said: “The young people were extremely polite and interested in my work. Many of them showed impressive knowledge of political figures and institutions. It was a very well coordinated event”.

There is also plenty of expertise to draw in from the school community and these events were made even more successful by the attendance of many committed parents.

Mr McCabe from ScotRail said: “When I arrived initially I was nervous and apprehensive as to what was to take place.

“Meeting the children put my fears to bed. The kids were a delight, asking questions and participating in my display”.

Mr Marshall representing the Scottish Ambulance Service added: “St Margaret of Scotland was very welcoming as always.

“The pupils were polite, friendly and asked brilliant questions. I always enjoy my visits here”.

Mr Bennett, who runs LMJ Entertainment, who was a big hit with the children, said: “I had more fun than the kids I think!”

St Margaret of Scotland Primary would like to thank all of their partners who contributed to making this event such a huge success.