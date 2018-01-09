Catchment area consultation

North Lanarkshire Council is to consult on changes to three school catchment areas in the southern part of Cumbernauld.

People will have until Friday, February 23, to make their views known on proposals to rezone part of the catchment areas of Woodlands Primary, Greenfaulds High and St Margaret of Scotland Primary.

Part of Woodlands Primary will be rezoned to Abronhill Primary, part of Greenfaulds High will be rezoned to Cumbernauld Academy and St Margaret of Scotland Primary to St Lucy’s Primary.

If approved the plans would take effect from August, with pupils currently in P6 attending their new catchment school.

Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education, said: “There is a considerable amount of housebuilding taking place in communities across North Lanarkshire and it is right and proper that we consider the impact this has on schools and their catchment areas.

“Where possible we will continue to do all we can to accommodate parental choice through placing requests.

“The proposals aim to ensure the sustainability of the school estate by taking account of the proposed new housing developments and aligning them to local communities.

“I’d encourage people to make their views known by completing the consultation forms.”

Public meetings will be held to discuss the proposals related to the schools affected over the coming weeks.

Meetings will take place on Monday (January 15) in Abronhill Primary; Thursday, January 18, in Woodlands Primary; Monday, January 22, in St Margaret of Scotland Primary;Thursday, January, Thursday 25, in St Lucy’s Primary;Monday, January 29, in Greenfaulds High; and Wednesday, January 31, in Cumbernauld Academy.

All the meetings will start at 7pm.

The council is also looking to rezone part of the catchment areas of schools in Coatbridge and Shotts.

Part of Langloan Primary’s catchment area will go to Bargeddie Primary, while Kirk O’ Shotts Primary will be realigned from Caldervale High to Calderhead High.

Further information on these consultations can be obtained by writing to: Education, Youth and Communities, Municipal Buildings, Kildonan Street, Coatbridge, ML5 3BT or calling 01236 812596.