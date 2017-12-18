Christmas card competition winners

The winners of this year’s North Lanarkshire Council Christmas card competition were presented with special certificates at Motherwell Civic Centre.

Hundreds of school pupils from across the local authority area competed to have their designs chosen for the official Christmas cards sent out by the offices of provost Jean Jones and council leader Jim Logue.

Provost Jones said: “The standard of the designs was incredibly high and I’d like to thank everyone who took part and congratulate all the winners.

“I’d also like to thank Cowan Print and Scotia Print for supporting this initiative.”

Olivia McCreadie and Caitlin Howieson, both of St Patrick’s Primary, Kilsyth, are pictured with council leader Jim Logue, provost Jean Jones and depute provost Tom Castles.