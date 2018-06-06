Church makes  a timely appeal

A Kildrum church is appealing for artefacts to place in a time capsule as it celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

Sacred Heart Church was founded by Father Thomas Reily on September 29, 1958, having originally operated from a house in Braehead Road until a new church was built.

The Kildrum site was chosen as it was in the midst of the people where the church should be and because it is sited on an earlier Christian cell or monastery said to be founded by one of the monks of Saint Ninian.

Linda Murry said: “The church although very modern in its brutalist architecture, designed by Jack Coia, is in fact touching base with an earlier church community from sixth century.

“Its that theme of the church ‘ever old and always new’ that we need to tap into in our anniversary year.”

To this end a time capsule will be buried in the grounds on Friday during ‘Forty Hours’ and the church is looking for pictures of Sacred Heart’s early days.

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament will take place on Friday, which is the Feast of the Sacred Heart, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday there will be a party in hall after the evening service and the burial of time capsule. Bring your own food and drink and entertainment will be provided.”

Linda said: “We will bury a timecapsule detailing the life of our parish in the hope that in the future people will enjoy looking back as we do today, to the heyday of Fathers Reilly and Jaconelli, and the many curates who made the foundation of our parish family such an energising and faith building experience.”

If you have any pictures hand them into the church or upload them to Sacred Heart’s Facebook page.