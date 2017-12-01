College award thanks to Cumbernauld student

A Cumbernauld student has helped New College Lanarkshire rank in the top three institutions in the UK for skills provision at national skills competition, WorldSkills.

Allanah McCafferty, 23, won a Silver medal for Fashion and Photographic Make-up at the event, which held in Birmingham NEC earlier this month.

She joined 18 other New College Lanarkshire students who competed to bring home eight medals – one gold, three silver, one bronze and three highly commended.

She said: “This is my second time at WorldSkills and I am delighted that I have upgraded from a Highly Commended to a Silver – I honestly can’t believe it!

“There was so much more pressure this time round but the support from my classmates and lecturers, especially at the Kirkintilloch Campus, has been incredible.

“I can’t wait to see what’s next for me as I feel like being part of the competition has really improved by confidence and I’ve realised how much support I have.”

Commenting on the achievement, Martin McGuire, college principal said: “I would like to congratulate each and every student and staff member from New College Lanarkshire who contributed to the fantastic results achieved.”