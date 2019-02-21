Croy mum stars in new college campaign

A childcare student from Croy is the star of a new marketing campaign for New College Lanarkshire.

Mum-of-two Laura Crainie will feature on billboards, posters, course guides and the college’s website as part of its latest recruitment drive.

The 29-year-old was inspired to leave her job in the catering industry to return to full-time education after the birth of her youngest daughter.

She said: “I have always been naturally curious about a child’s mind and being a mum left me with a lot of questions about my own children: how and when do they develop, what makes them thrive, how can we support and help them grow?

“So when my second daughter turned one I decided it was time for me to pursue something I was naturally drawn to.

“If I want my girls to do what they love, then I have to lead by example – that made my decision easier.

“I was anxious about going back in to education at almost 30 – it was a daunting thought, to be honest – but the college has been supporting me since the day that I applied.”

Laura is now studying Preparation for Early Education, Playwork and Childcare at the Cumbernauld Campus.

She plans to progress to study NQ Early Learning and Childcare, then HNC Childhood Practice, before moving into full-time employment in an early education or childcare environment.

For details of more than 400 courses visit www.nclanarkshire.ac.uk or call 0300 555 8080.