Cumbernauld YMCA has been providing peace of mind for parents for 30 years

Cumbernauld YMCA has celebrated the 30th anniversary of the opening of its first Peace of Mind for Parents Out of School Care.

It was established in Kildrum Farm, Afton Road, in January 1989 by depute executive director Eleanor Campbell in 1989 to meet a need in the community for quality childcare.

Today Cumbernauld YMCA are still providing excellent childcare in 12 bases, supporting local families to work and study.

Childcare Services area manager Carole Wass said: “We would like to thank all the staff who have worked hard over the years to maintain the very high standard of childcare we offer and all the families who have used our services which include Breakfast Club, After School Care and Holiday Club.

“Due to the high quality child care and pastoral care offered at Cumbernauld YMCA, some of the children who attended the Out of School Care, have returned as volunteers and members of staff.”

Other Out of School Care bases which celebrated its anniversary in January are: Colquhoun Park (18 years), Chryston (21 years) and Condorrat (22 years).