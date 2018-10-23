Discover your family roots at history society’s popular show

Scotland’s largest Local and Family History Show will be on Saturday in Motherwell Concert Hall.

Organised by volunteers from Lanarkshire Family History Society, the show has become a regular event on the genealogy calendar, appealing to everyone with an interest in family history and local heritage.

It will feature a range of speakers as well as exhibitors from throughout Scotland and beyond, and an “Ask the Experts” section.

The four keynote speakers are: Irene O’Brien on the Scottish Poor Law, Michelle Leonard on DNA Testing for Your Family Tree, Craig Statham of National Library of Scotland on Maps for Family History, Neil Fraser of Historic Environment Scotland on From Motherwell to Malawi - a journey through the archives of Historic Environment Scotland.

Family history societies from across Scotland will be attending, alongside national and local heritage organisations. Local museums and attractions will include Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life, the New Lanark UNESCO World Heritage Site and Friends of Low Parks Museum. A large number of organisations involved in local history, archives and heritage will be taking part, including North Lanarkshire Archives (with historic NHS material from Hartwood Hospital), Motherwell Heritage Centre, Lanarkshire Yeomanry Group, and local heritage groups from Shotts, Carluke and Crawfordjohn. Airdrie Writing and Poets Group, and the History Group of the Rotary Club of Coatbridge, Airdrie and Monklands will be attending and Lanarkshire FHS will have displays on its WW1 and Fallen of Lanarkshire projects.

Genealogy supplies companies My-History and Treehouse Genealogy & Gifts will have everything that’s needed to keep your research in order.

The Scottish Genealogy Society, Historic Environment Scotland Archives, Scottish Indexes, the Guild of One-Name Studies, Scottish Monumental Inscriptions, Scottish Catholic Historical Association, and the Scottish Military Research Group will all be present, along with publishers of history-themed books.

Professional genealogists from the Scottish Genealogy Network will join members of Lanarkshire FHS in the ‘Ask the Experts’ area to offer free one-to-one advice to anyone who’s hit a brick wall in their research or wants assistance to plant or grow their family tree.

Specialist help on military research will be available, and when not giving her talk, Michelle Leonard will be available to answer your DNA queries.

Information about tickets and an up-to-date list of exhibitors can be found at lfhsshow.weebly.com. Entry is £2 per person, with talks priced at £3 each or £10 for all four. Children under-12 are free with a paying adult.