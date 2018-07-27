Ellie and Connor show a different perspective

The theme for this year’s Rotary Young Photographer competition was “A Different Perspective”.

Rotary Club of Cumbernauld sponsored the competition locally, with all the entries judged by a team which included professional photographers and members of the Camera Club.

At club level Ellie Glendinning from Greenfaulds High won the intermediate heat and Connor Campbell of Cumbernauld Academy won the senior heat, each received a certificate and £20 gift voucher.

In addition, Connor went on to win the district heat and received a certificate and £40 gift voucher.

Rotary assistant district governor Brenda Waugh presented the awards to Ellie and Connor.