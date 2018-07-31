Emma named as an ‘exceptional’ talent

Budding actress Emma Atkin has won a top award at the performing arts academy she attends in her spare time.

Tutors at the Glasgow-based UK Theatre School named the 12-year-old as the recipient of the school’s annual Junior Musical Theatre Student of the Year for her “exceptional” effort and focus over the past 12 months.

Our Lady’s High pupil Emma received her plaque and certificate at the UKTS’s annual prize-giving ceremony which recognised their Students of the Year in various age groups and categories.

Emma, a student at the UKTS for almost three years, said: “I was very shocked to receive it and was overjoyed to have been nominated by some of my teachers.

“This meant a lot to me and I was very excited when my name was announced. It’s the best feeling the in the world. I was very proud.”

As well as excelling in her UKTS course work in the last year, Emma has participated in a number of the school’s big productions.

Emma, who lives in Stepps, is already looking forward to pursuing a career in the performing arts world.

She said: “My ambition in life is to perform – nothing, more, nothing less. I can’t picture myself doing anything else.

“I would love to work on screen and on stage and eventually have a full time career in acting and performance. That would be my dream.”

Her proud mum, Elaine added: “I was so proud of Emma – she has worked so hard this year putting in 100 per cent commitment and dedication to everything she does.

“It was wonderful yo see the joy and happiness on her face when she won the award.

“The teachers and staff at UKTS are dedicated and committed individuals who strive to ensure each child reaches their full potential and dreams.

“When I see Emma perform I cannot believe that this is my daughter on stage.”

UKTS principal Lizanne Lambie Thomson described Emma as an ‘committed, focused and enthusiastic young talent’.

She said: “Our staff have always believed Emma has an amazing commitment to her performing arts training and she works really hard at everything connected to the school.

“Her enthusiasm knows no limits and she is a deserving winner of this special award.

“Our team of experienced tutors help students like Emma to focus on how best to fulfil their ambitions of becoming immersed in the performing arts world.”