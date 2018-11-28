External work nears completion at new Cumbernauld Academy campus

Morrison Construction has surpassed a major milestone for the £37m Cumbernauld Academy and Cumbernauld Theatre project.

The project, which is being undertaken with development partner hub South West and North Lanarkshire Council, has progressed to the weathertight stage.

The character of the development is now becoming apparent as the project enters the latter stages of construction with the site team completing external features including the striking brickwork and zinc cladding,

The internal works will continue in the coming weeks shaping the inside characteristics of the facility through partitioning, decorating and services installation of the building and energy centre.

Morrison’s project manager Mark Stirling said: “It is exciting to see the project at this stage. It continues to be very busy on site as significant progress continues and we look forward to delivering this project for the community.

“We have an excellent relationship with the school, sponsoring its Christmas Market for a second year.

“Site visits from employment groups continue and it is wonderful to have seen work experience placements with our supply chain develop into full-time job opportunities.”

hub South West Scotland’s chief executive Michael McBrearty added: “It’s fantastic to see this innovative and important development taking shape, and to see the interest and engagement the current Academy is experiencing throughout this construction process.

“The new school and theatre campus will become a much-valued asset for the local area and provide young people with the best possible start with the provision of excellent facilities that can also be used by the wider community when doors open next summer.”

Once construction is complete the current school buildings will be demolished to make way for external sports facilities.

The new campus will have capacity for 1250 secondary pupils and a 300-seat replacement venue for the current Cumbernauld Theatre.