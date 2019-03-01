First conference for NL Student Leaders

Around 150 senior student leaders from all secondary schools across North Lanarkshire gathered at the Motherwell Concert Hall for the first ever NL Student Leaders’ Conference.

The conference had six themes including mental wellbeing, tackling poverty, improving facilities for learning, wider curriculum opportunities, employability and diversity.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of Education, said: “More than ever it’s important that we listen to young people to help shape the way in which we deliver services that matter to them – such as mental health, the curriculum, employability, poverty and leisure.

“The event was a great success and the quality of debate was inspiring. We will collate all of the information we have gathered and analyse it so that we can improve the services we deliver for all our pupils.”

The event culminated in a Question Time inspired panel discussion where pupils took the opportunity to ask senior education officers on topics including mental health support, maximising curriculum opportunities and the impact of poverty on attainment.