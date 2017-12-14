Flagging up a golden moment for school

Whitelees Primary in Abronhill welcomed a number of special guests as it celebrated being awarded its first ‘Gold’ flag by sportscotland.

The School Sport Award is a national initiative to encourage schools to continuously improve physical education and sport, as well as strengthening links between schools and their communities.

To achieve a Bronze or Silver award, schools self-assess their current practice. However, to gain Gold status an extensive external assessment is also carried out by an independent panel of experts.

Steven Lytham, sportscotland partnership manager, and Stuart Aitchison from NL Active Schools were on hand for the flag presentation, while Commonwealth Games long jumper turned heptathlete, Jade Nimmo, led some sponsored fitness activities with the children.

Everyone had great fun working up a sweat, with even the office ladies having bit of a dance, and the money raised will go towards buying sports equipment for the school.

Whitelees Primary also took the opportunity to unveil its own flag to compliment the sportscotland one which features the motto ‘It’s Good to be Us!’.