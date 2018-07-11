Get active while learning maths

Housing developer CALA Homes (West) has donated a ‘Maths on the Move’ kit to Cumbernauld Primary to help PE lessons become more educational.

The new maths sports equipment, which includes outdoor time, sponge dice, numbered bean bags and target mat , were put to good use before the summer holidays and will also be used in the forthcoming school year.

Head teacher Ed Clinton said: “We were thrilled with CALA’s generous donation and it has already been to great use thanks to the lovely weather we’ve been having.

“Not only is it a great way to get the kids moving but it will also help them with their maths lessons.

‘It’s extremely important to encourage children to get into sport and having new equipment and resources certainly helps motivate them to get involved.”

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (West), added: “It was great to see the pupils of Cumbernauld Primary out using the maths PE equipment in the sunshine.

“The children take part in a whole host of sporting activities so we wanted to gift the school with something that was also educational.

“We always look to support youngsters in a local community and I have no doubt these maths PE kits will go to great use in the new school year.”

Meanwhile, the CALA Homes (West) Dullatur Greens development in Carrickstone has just unwrapped its fourth phase of 71 detached family homes with views of the Campsie Fells.