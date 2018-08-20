Holiday fun at the Y for local children

Throughout the summer holidays the Cumbernauld Y Summer Day Camp Team have been keeping local school-age children active and entertained as well as developing new skills.

Every week children made use of local amenities such as swing parks and Cumbernauld Glen and have been on scavenger hunts to collect materials for their mud kitchen and to use in the art corner.

Wednesday was the big trip day and as always this has been a huge hit with the children, this year the visits have included Heads of Ayr, Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre and Blair Drummond Safari Park.

The summer camp offers three mini-trips each week and this year has included the Transport Museum, the Kelpies and Cunigar Loop.

Carole Wass of Cumbernauld Y said: “The children always come back tired, but with smiling faces taking about what they have seen and done on the trip”.

As well as having fun days out and about the children have been having a great time at Kildrum Farm Base participating in a wide range of activities to meet everyone’s interests.

Some children have been involved in building camp fires. They have been learning how to start the fire, as well as fire safety.

Everyone was then rewarded with camp fire food such as baked potatoes and camp fire cones.

Carole said: “The look of pure pleasure and personal achievement when the children were able to make a fire using the flint and steel is what makes working with children the best job in the world.”

Other activities have included dance competitions a particular favourite being the Fortnite dance competition on the big screen, pool competitions, treasure hunts, den building and a huge variety or arts and crafts.

As well as all the exciting activities children also had time to spend with their friends relaxing, watching films as well as playing board games.

Some of the youngsters involved said what they liked best: “I loved climbing trees and rock climbing“, “summer camp is cool, amazing I enjoy playing with my friends”, “I loved the Fortnite dancing”, “I loved the baby chick”, “my favourite was feeding the animals“.

Cumbernauld Y Family Carnival day was a huge success again this year with fun and entertainment for all the family.

The Y would like to thank Cash for Kids and ASDA for a donation of £1500 towards the Summer Programme,

Plans are already underway for the Christmas Gala where Santa comes to visit the children in a special winter wonderland.

You can keep updated by following Cumbernauld YMCA on Facebook.