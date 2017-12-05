Hoping for song success

A group of Greenfaulds High pupils have recorded a new Gaelic Christmas song with the backing of almost 1000 North Lanarkshire young voices.

S e Nollaig a th’ ann! (It’s Christmas!) is the title of the song by Làn Chomais, a rock band of made up of students from the Cumbernauld school.

Làn Chomais, all products of tuition from Fèis Lannraig a Tuath, formed in March and very soon displayed talents deserving of a showcase beyond their own school concerts.

Gaelic teacher Kevin Rodgers has been mentoring the young musicians with support from North Lanarkshire Council and Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

He said: “At Greenfaulds High we have been searching for a way to make the North Lanarkshire community more aware of the fact that Gaelic is alive and well in our area.

“Làn Chomais are hopeful the track will enter the Scottish download charts, and highlight to the whole country that Gaelic is as relevant in North Lanarkshire as in any other part of the country.”

Backing vocals were provided by other pupils from Greenfaulds High, Condorrat and Baird Memorial Primaries. Lead singer Emily Robertson said: “This experience has been awesome and has given us an amazing opportunity to promote the Gaelic profile of North Lanarkshire while working at a professional level with hugely inspiring musicians such as John Somerville.”

S e Nollaig a th’ ann! by will be available on ITunes, Amazon, Google and Spotify on Thursday.