Mercy Bus is taking Gospel to the people

The Friends of Divine Mercy Scotland has taken the Mercy Bus back out on the road this summer and it will be visting Lanarkshire this week.

Last year, over 200 people boarded the double decker and more than 1000 Miraculous Medals and Divine Mercy Chaplets were given out on the streets of Scotland.

The bus will visit the Quadrant Shopping Centre in Coatbridge tomorrow (Tuesday) and the Antonine Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld on Thursday from 11am–3pm to spread the joy of the Gospel.

Organiser Helen Border said: “Everyone is welcome to come along and visit our ‘church on wheels!’ Today, people find forgiveness hard to accept and sometimes even harder to give.

“Taking the church to the people shows that the Lord loves and cares for them and wants them to return to him.

“There will be priests hearing confessions on the top deck of the ‘Mercy Bus’ with literature, tea, coffee and home baking available downstairs.”

Bishop of Paisley John Keenan added: “Up and down the UK the Mercy Bus has been a great initiative of the New Evangelisation Pope John Paul II hoped for.

“It works because so many lay men and women reach out to shoppers in the environment of the bus and invite them to go in to chat with the priests or receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation.”