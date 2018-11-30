New College Lanarkshire helps budding artists prepare for art school

Scores of budding artists attended an event at New College Lanarkshire that showcases the skills needed to secure a place at art school.

Pupils from schools across Lanarkshire and East Dunbartonshire, as well as existing Art and Design students from the college, attended the Portfolio Preparation Showcase at the Cumbernauld Campus.

Organised in conjunction with Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design (DJCAD), the event is now in its fourth year of giving pupils and students the chance to browse the portfolios of recent successful applicants.

The portfolio is one of the key components in applying to an art school, as it demonstrates the artistic development, personality and abilities of a prospective student.

Dundee-based DJCAD is renowned for being one of the top art schools in the UK, with courses in fine art, graphic design, illustration, textile design and animation.

Current S5/6 pupils from six high schools were also given the opportunity to explore their creative sides in a series of art workshops and learn how the courses at the college assist school-leavers on their journey to art school.

Lecturer Kelly Cunningham said: “Student portfolios are an imperative part of our courses, and we aim to give our students the correct guidance and offer them the best possible opportunity to progress to art school.

“The partnership with DJCAD also allowed students and school pupils to chat with members of the team and understand what prestigious art schools look for in their candidates, while allowing them to build initial relationships and develop their confidence ahead of applications.”

New College Lanarkshire offers a range of art courses at NQ, HNC and HND levels, courses starting in January in include Life Drawing, Creative Textile Design, Illustration for Graphic Novels & Tattooing, and an Art Club are currently open for applications.

