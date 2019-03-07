New College Lanarkshire lecturers walk out for third time as pay dispute continues

Lecturers at New College Lanarkshire have taken a further day of strike action, along with EIS/FELA colleagues all over Scotland.

Talks took place to try to avert this action on Monday, but with no improved offer made staff took to the picket lines for a third time yesterday (Wednesday).

New College Lanarkshire lecturers on the picket line at the Cumbernauld campus

Eileen Imlah, New College Lanarkshire EIS branch secretary, said: “EIS/FELA representatives attended the meeting at short notice having received signals that an improved offer would be made.

“We made it clear at the meeting that if such an offer was made we would be willing to suspend the latest action.

“However, Colleges Scotland representing the management side of colleges all over Scotland refused to improve the offer and in fact introduced a shopping list of demands around terms and conditions.

“Instead of productive talks it appears management are intent on fuelling the fires of an already bitter dispute.”

A new ballot now been opened on further escalation of action.

Eileen added: “Lecturers are asking representatives such as MSPs to intervene in this dispute by calling for Colleges Scotland to negotiate in good faith.”

Colleges Scotland claimed EIS/FELA has ‘consistently misrepresent the offer’.

John Gribben, director of employment, added: “We will continue to engage in meaningful dialogue with EIS/FELA, but it appears they have no interest in compromising, making any concessions or ending the strikes.”