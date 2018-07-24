NLC early years apprenticeship scheme success

Senior secondary school pupils in North Lanarkshire can now gain an industry-based qualification while benefiting from work experience thanks to a new programme

Seventy successfully completed year one of their Social Services Children and Young People qualification and are now preparing to start their second year of the Foundation Apprenticeship programme.

The programme was developed by Skills Development Scotland and funded by the European Social Fund - an information day was held in Coatbridge where youngsters met with the Foundation Apprenticeship team and their supervisors from council and private nurseries and family learning centres.

Pupils will start their work experience next month where they will put their learning from year one into practice.

The programme is part of the council’s plans to develop its work force in preparation for 1140 hours nursery initiative which is being introduced in 2020.

At the end of their second year pupils will achieve an SCQF level 6 Foundation Apprenticeship in Social Services Children and Young People.

This will provide opportunities when applying for college, university or the council’s Modern Apprenticeship Programme.

This year the council is offering around 200 apprenticeship opportunities in 12 subjects across all 23 secondary schools and there is still time to apply.

Coordinator Gillian Finnigan said: “This an amazing opportunity for pupils to start their pathway into a career in Early Years and it was great to see the reaction from the students who successfully completed year one.

“It’s really going from strength to strength - we have received more than 350 applications for our next session - with pupils from each of our secondary schools applying.

“Pupils have applied for a wide range of areas including engineering, social services and health care, social services children and young people, software development, hardware and system support, digital creative media in partnership with New College Lanarkshire.

For more information visit www.northlan.gov.uk/foundationapprenticeship or call 01236 812232.