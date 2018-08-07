North Lanarkshire pupils celebrate best ever exam results

Pupils in North Lanarkshire have achieved the best-ever exam results this year.

As the long anxious wait comes to an end for pupils today (Tuesday), results point towards a significantly improving picture of academic success in North Lanarkshire.

Results from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) show that almost a third of young people (32.1 per cent) are achieving three or more Highers in S5 – almost double the rate recorded ten years ago (17.2 per cent in 2008).

Figures for the number of pupils achieving five or more Highers in S5 have also risen significantly to 11.9 per cent compared to 6.6 per cent in 2008.

The percentage achieving Advanced Higher qualifications has also doubled over the past decade, from 8.3 per cent to 16.3 per cent.

The results for National 5 qualifications have remained steady, with 41.3 per cent attaining five or more awards.

The success of pupils in S5 and S6 has been credited to the senior phase work led by the education service, which resulted in secondary schools working together and sharing resources to increase the range of options for pupils.

Isabelle Boyd, the council’s assistant chief executive for Education, Youth and Communities, said: “We are delighted with the overall results in North Lanarkshire which are testament to the hard work and dedication by our pupils and teachers.

“Our young people are better placed than ever before to move on to further education or to gain essential skills for employment or training and that’s down to the positive contribution by our educational services.

“Whilst all pupils should be commended for their efforts, it’s important to recognise the efforts by staff to provide high-quality learning within a supportive environment. Well done to everyone.”

Skills Development Scotland’s free result day support services helpline is available by calling 0808 100 8000.