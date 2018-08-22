North Lanarkshire schools pipe band named Champions of Champions

North Lanarkshire schools Novice Juvenile B pipe band won the ‘Champions of Champions’ title for the best performances across the five major piping championships, despite only taking part in four

Most recently the band finished runners-up at this month’s World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, to add to its three victories in the Scottish, British and European championships.

Pipe Major Ross Cowan said: “It’s been the most successful season ever for the band and winning the Champion of Champions title for the first time is very special for us.”

The Juvenile band’s fifth place in their category at the worlds was t the highest ever finish in that grade and the highest finish by any state school pipe band in Scotland.