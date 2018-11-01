Nursery gets creative to win competition

The nursery class at Cathedral Primary in Motherwell won a range of fantastic furniture in a competition organised by Cumbernauld firm Spaceright Europe.

Spaceright sales manager Stephanie Lawrie said: “We had some showroom furniture from our Inspirational Classrooms range that was almost brand new and we wanted a local nursery to benefit from it; so we ran a competition for North Lanarkshire nurseries as we are always keen to support our local community.

“We received a large number of entries so it was very difficult to decide on a winner, obviously people had spent a lot of time and a lot of thought had went into it, there were some very clever, creative and inspiring entries. In the end the judging panel decides on Cathedral’s entry as we just loved the little poem.

“It was delightful to see the children in the nursery using and benefiting from the furniture which was already in place by the time I visited and being put to good use.”

Inspirational Classrooms is an effective range of resources to support teaching, enrich learning and engage pupils.

Cathedral Primary head teacher Maria Shields said: “Our pupils and staff within our nursery are delighted at having won some super furniture in a competition from Inspirational Furniture.

“It’s fabulous news for a fabulous nursery, well done to everyone concerned.”

Working with lead early learning practitioner Margaret Mary Murphy, the boys and girls compiled a 30 word poem stating why they should win:

– Inspirational furniture is really cool; We’d love it in our nursery school; Stimulating, encouraging and inspiring; That’s why we’d like to be acquiring; This super prize that we’re admiring. –

The nursery won a new outdoor storage trolley, wooden trike, outdoor story seats, additional unit for lending library, new sensory mirrored unit, indoor seats with storage underneath, witch house, a garage and a wooden trike.