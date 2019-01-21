Pay dispute at college see lecturers strike

Lecturers at New College Lanarkshire took to the picket lines again last week in their continuing dispute over pay.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) Further Education Lecturers’ Association (FELA) are seeking their first cost of living pay increase since April 2016.

Eileen Imlah, EIS/FELA branch secretary for New College Lanarkshire, said: “Sadly our members have had no alternative but to resort to industrial action again in order to gain a simple cost of living pay rise.

“We take this action with a heavy heart, we spend most of our lives supporting students, we do not want to take this action.

“We have sought resolution for months and have compromised repeatedly on our claim, yet management have refused to meet us until after the strike action takes place.”

The Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association claims it has met with EIS-FELA eight times and will meet them again on Thursday.

Employment Services director John Gribben said: “The EIS-FELA must realise their unreasonable pay demands would mean fewer courses, fewer students and fewer lecturing jobs.”