Pipe band success at major championship

North Lanarkshire Schools Pipe Band won the Novice B category at the British Pipe Band Championships which attracted over 150 bands from around the world to Paisley.

The North Lanarkshire Schools Pipe Band Novice B, led by Pipe Major Darren Sommerville, were in a field of 12, and they also took top spot in the Novice B drumming section.

Pipe Major Ross Cowan said: “Pipe bands compete for five major championship throughout the season – the British, European, UK, Scottish and Worlds.

“To win any one of these is a huge achievement and we are so proud of our pupils for all their commitment and focus.

“This continues a successful season with the British title being added to Scottish Schools Championship and Glasgow West of Scotland Indoor Championship that we’ve previously won.”

The North Lanarkshire Schools Pipe Band Novice B comprises pupils from Our Lady’s High (Motherwell), St Ambrose High, Cumbernauld Academy, Calderhead High, Chryston High, Caldervale High, Bellshill Academy, St Aidan’s High, Airdrie Academy, Braidhurst High and Clyde Valley High.